You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Germany's jobless rate drops to record low as economy booms

Wed, Jan 03, 2018 - 6:44 PM

dt-city workers.jpg
Germany's unemployment rate fell to a record low as the number of people out of work slid for a sixth month, reflecting a boom in Europe's largest economy that could push up wages and inflation.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[MUNICH] Germany's unemployment rate fell to a record low as the number of people out of work slid for a sixth month, reflecting a boom in Europe's largest economy that could push up wages and inflation.

The jobless rate was 5.5 per cent in December, and the previous month's rate was revised down to the same level, the Federal Labor Agency in Nuremberg said on Wednesday. The number of unemployed plunged by 29,000 last month, more than twice as much as the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists.

Germany has been enjoying a strong economic run supported by domestic spending and solid global trade, with Purchasing Managers' Indexes on Tuesday showing factory activity for the country and the euro area jumping to records in December. At the same time, business optimism has slipped from an all-time high as corporate executives fret over production constraints such as finding skilled workers that may start to lift their costs.

"People are not afraid to spend money because unemployment is so low and that boosts domestic demand," said Jens Kramer, an economist at NordLB in Hanover. "It's something of a miracle that wage growth was so moderate after we effectively had full employment for two years in Germany. We should eventually see pressure for higher wages this year."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In a sign of that pressure, pay talks between employers and IG Metall, Germany's 2.3 million-member industrial union, appear to be struggling to make progress after an initial deadline to reach an agreement passed on Dec 31. IG Metall has asked for a 6 per cent increase in wages and the option to work just 28 hours a week.

Weak pay growth so far means the nation is facing the same struggle as the rest of the euro area in generating sustained inflation. Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann, who has repeatedly called for the European Central Bank to set an end-date for its crisis-era stimulus measures, said last month that he's confident the picture in Germany will soon change.

"We expect that the increased capacity utilization and regionally appearing bottlenecks in some labor markets will lead to somewhat higher wage pressure," he told reporters on Dec 18. Nascent pressures elsewhere in the bloc mean that the ECB is "therefore on track toward our definition of price stability."

That reasoning was bolstered earlier on Wednesday as data showed Spanish jobless claims slid by 61,500 last month, the biggest decline since June and snapping a run of four months of increases.

BLOOMBERG

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Government & Economy

Singapore manufacturing grows for 16th straight month in December but pace shows signs of slowing

Euro zone yields edge lower as MiFID II kicks in

Nigeria loses almost half its power output after pipeline fire

Ant's MoneyGram failure casts pall over Chinese dealmaking

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Suu Kyi govt ups Myanmar minimum wage as economy staggers

Editor's Choice

cs-generic-RafflesPlaceB09.jpg
Jan 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Productivity gains seen in economy's uptick, but momentum uncertain

yaohui-pixgeneric-8022.jpg
Jan 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore CEOs' outlook on economy goes up: survey

BT_20180103_KRURAOAXF_3245444.jpg
Jan 3, 2018
Real Estate

CCR leads charge in condo price surge in Q4

Most Read

1 Growing fears of bubbles after 2017's frothy exuberance
2 Bitcoin starts a new year by tumbling, first time since 2015
3 Nascent property recovery has legs, but en bloc fever likely to abate
4 Big property deals surge to 10-year high in 2017
5 Stocks to watch: Chip Eng Seng, Oxley Holdings, KLW Holdings
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

SG-factory.jpg
Jan 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore manufacturing grows for 16th straight month in December but pace shows signs of slowing

Sixth Avenue Centre
Jan 3, 2018
Real Estate

Sixth Avenue Centre up for collective sale

BT_20171019_SGX_3136734.jpg
Jan 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

city towers.jpg
Jan 3, 2018
Real Estate

City Towers in Bukit Timah launches en bloc tender with S$355m reserve price

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening