You are here

Home > Government & Economy

GIC-Intiland JV to own and develop South Quarter complex in Jakarta

Monday, April 3, 2017 - 11:30
by
vshiao@sph.com.sg@VivienShiaoBT

South Quarter.jpg
PT Intiland Development Tbk, a leading property developer in Indonesia, and GIC, Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund, have formed a 60-40 joint venture that owns and manages the integrated mixed-use complex, South Quarter.
PHOTO: GIC

SINGAPORE'S sovereign wealth fund GIC has formed a 40-60 joint venture (JV) with Indonesia's property developer PT Intiland Development that owns and manages the integrated mixed-use complex South Quarter.

This collaboration follows the signing of a JV agreement in November 2016.

The South Quarter complex occupies 7.2 hectares in the TB Simatupang corridor in South Jakarta. The location has a direct toll access to the Soekarno-Hatta International Airport and is along the Mass Rapid Transportation lane, which is expected to be completed in 2018.

The TB Simatupang corridor is a business hub, where the offices of many national and multinational companies across multiple industries are located.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Intiland has completed South Quarter Phase I which comprises three 20-floor office towers with a building floor area of 123,000 square metres and retail facilities occupying 12,500 square metres. Together with GIC, Intiland will develop South Quarter Phase II, which comprises two condominium towers and is expected to launch in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Lee Kok Sun, chief investment officer and regional head, Asia for GIC Real Estate, said: "We remain confident in the long-term growth potential of Indonesia, with its favourable demographics and continued structural reforms. As a long-term value investor, we believe the high-quality and well-located South Quarter mixed-use complex will be an attractive addition to our portfolio."

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Elaine Kim
2 StarHub management has "no intention" to acquire M1: report
3 Softening of medical tourism nudges health groups overseas
4 Update: Lawsuit against SembMarine, Jurong Shipyard, Keppel dismissed by US district court (Amended)
5 World's first Asia ex-Japan Reit ETF lists on Singapore Exchange
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening