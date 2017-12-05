You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Good governance and leadership 'critical ingredient' for Singapore to navigate future challenges: Heng Swee Keat

Tue, Dec 05, 2017 - 11:40 AM
chiaym@sph.com.sg@ChiaYanMinBT

photo6138758385391216647_0.jpg
Good governance and leadership in both the private and public sectors will be key to helping Singapore navigate an increasingly complex and unpredictable future, said Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat.
ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

GOOD governance and leadership in both the private and public sectors will be key to helping Singapore navigate an increasingly complex and unpredictable future, said Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat.

Leaders must maintain a high level of trust and communicate their plans openly.

"The consequences if we fail to do so are severe - loss of trust, a divided people, a society that turns inwards from the world and loses its ability to adapt and innovate," said the minister, who was speaking at The Straits Times Global Outlook Forum on Tuesday at the Ritz-Carlton.

The minister highlighted three critical ingredients to help Singapore adapt to an increasingly complex, multi-faceted and fast-changing future. These were: clarity of values, good governance and leadership, as well as high levels of social and cross-cultural capital.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

First, Singapore must remain focused on its central aim of building a fair and just society.

"A society that is adaptable and resilient, where we care for and trust in one another, and where we move forward together, whatever our starting points, whatever the future change we are navigating," said Mr Heng.

Next, the country needs good governance and good leadership at all levels, whether in the private, public or people sectors.

"We need to maintain a high level of trust, and do so by communicating our considerations, our challenges and our plans frankly and honestly," said Mr Heng.

He pointed to cautionary examples in some developed countries, where there has been a backlash against globalisation and surge in support for extremist populist parties "as citizens feel that elites in society have creamed off their fair share of the fruits of growth".

Third, to provide the foundation for good governance, Singapore needs to build a high level of social and cross-cultural capital, said Mr Heng.

This involves the trust that the public has, in its leaders, as well as in each other.

It also extends beyond building trust within Singapore.

"As a small nation, we have thrived on being an open and constructive player on the international stage," said the minister. "We must continue to stay open, and build the cross-cultural social capital and relationships that will allow us to harness the benefits of globalisation."

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Government & Economy

China says its 'open' internet accounts for a third of economy

Reserves help Singapore weather crises, keep economy stable: Heng Swee Keat

Fiscal sustainability key to coping with future challenges: Heng Swee Keat

'Father' of EU's Erasmus study abroad programme Manuel Marin dies

Supreme Court allows Trump travel ban to take effect pending appeal

Philippines inflation cools for the first time in 5 months in November

Editor's Choice

Dec 5, 2017
Banking & Finance

Plans for more transparent Sibor seen benefiting borrowers

BT_20171205_JWMAERSK5_3206584.jpg
Dec 5, 2017
Transport

Maersk cements lead in container shipping

BT_20171205_KRSHOPS5BOX_3206684.jpg
Dec 5, 2017
Real Estate

Rare prime-area shophouse portfolio for sale

Most Read

1 Police reports filed against fintech company
2 Sports Hub a massive project that 'cannot fail': Oon Jin Teik
3 Sembmarine stands to offload West Rigel rig in US$500m resale deal
4 Winklevoss twins become world's first bitcoin billionaires
5 70-year-old woman behind Keppel Club membership scam pleads guilty
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Dec 5, 2017
Government & Economy

Reserves help Singapore weather crises, keep economy stable: Heng Swee Keat

Dec 5, 2017
Companies & Markets

Court gives nod to withdraw bankruptcy applications against Jason Holdings' directors

Dec 5, 2017
Consumer

Defective product recalls an increasing financial risk for companies: Allianz

Dec 5, 2017
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: Maybank Kim Eng keeps 'buy' on Best World with S$1.88 target price

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening