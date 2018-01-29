You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Green-focused network of financial regulators picks first chairman

Mon, Jan 29, 2018 - 10:27 AM
kenlim@sph.com.sg@KennethLimBT

THE Central Banks and Supervisors Network for Greening the Financial System (NGFS) has appointed its first chairman and a governance framework after its inaugural meeting in France on Jan 24.

Frank Elderson, a member of the governing board of De Nederlandsche Bank, will be the group's first chairman. Banque de France will serve as secretariat of the NGFS.

"It's an honour to be appointed," Mr Elderson said in a statement. "During this inaugural meeting all participating central banks and supervisors showed a strong collective commitment to the greening of the financial system."

The Jan 24 meeting came just over a month after central banks and supervisory bodies in Singapore, China, England, France, Germany, Mexico, the Netherlands and Sweden agreed to collectively address climate change and sustainability.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

At the meeting, the founding members also agreed on a work programme for the coming year, including experience sharing and identification of best practices on the supervisory and macrofinancial dimensions of climate-related and environmental risks, and on options to scale up green financing.

The NGFS will next meet in Amsterdam ahead of a high-level international conference on climate risk for supervisors on April 6.

Editor's Choice

BT_20180129_PUNCTAD_3284116.jpg
Jan 29, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore, HK biggest Asia recipients of FDI after China in 2017: UNCTAD

BP_NOBLE_080118_55.jpg
Jan 29, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Iceberg urges Noble's creditors to reject debt-for-equity swap

BT_20180129_GCUBS29_3284248.jpg
Jan 29, 2018
Banking & Finance

UBS Asia Pac pulls in bumper assets growth to 373b Swiss francs in 2017

Most Read

1 Kushner firm sued by tenants ordered to reveal who partners are
2 Soros to Google and Facebook: 'Your days are numbered'
3 Rail Mall owners seeking buyers
4 Iceberg urges Noble's creditors to reject debt-for-equity swap
5 Singapore must appoint 130 new female directors each year to reach 2020 board diversity goal: Grace Fu
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_NOBLE_080118_55.jpg
Jan 29, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Iceberg urges Noble's creditors to reject debt-for-equity swap

Jan 29, 2018
Companies & Markets

ESR-Reit confirms it is in exclusive talks to merge with Viva Industrial Trust

condo 19473194 .jpg
Jan 29, 2018
Real Estate

Completed condo prices 0.6% higher in December than November: NUS index

Jan 29, 2018
Companies & Markets

SIA launches digital innovation blueprint, partners key agencies

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening