Growth in China's factories, services slows in December

It shows that measures to rein in soaring asset prices are starting to have a knock-on effect on broader economy
Monday, January 2, 2017 - 05:50

BT_20170102_NAHPMI_2671093.jpg
Factory output slowed in December, with the sub-index hitting 53.3 compared with 53.9 the previous month.
PHOTO: AFP

Beijing

CHINA'S manufacturing sector expanded for a fifth month in December, but growth slowed a touch more than expected in a sign that government measures to rein in soaring asset prices are starting to have a knock-on effect on the broader economy.

The official Purchasing

