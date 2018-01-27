You are here

Hong Kong bans pro-democracy activist Chow from by-election

Sat, Jan 27, 2018 - 2:29 PM

[HONG KONG] The Hong Kong government banned pro-democracy activist Agnes Chow from running in a Legislative Council by-election, saying her political beliefs are contrary to the city's constitution. 

A candidate's nomination was determined invalid because a person who advocated "self-determination" or independence would not be able to uphold the city's Basic Law or fulfill his or her duties as a legislator, the government said in a press release Saturday, without naming Ms Chow. 

Ms Chow's party Demosisto confirmed and condemned the disqualification in a Facebook statement. She was seeking to run for a seat in the Hong Kong Island constituency which was vacated after fellow party member Nathan Law was disqualified.

Four opposition lawmakers were ousted in July after a court ruled that they took oaths improperly. Last year's ruling came less than two weeks after Chinese President Xi Jinping told Hong Kong, a special administrative region of the mainland, that challenges to Beijing's authority wouldn't be tolerated.

BLOOMBERG

