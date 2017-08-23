You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Hong Kong braces for typhoon Hato, flights, ferries cancelled

Wednesday, August 23, 2017 - 09:18

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong braced for severe typhoon Hato on Wednesday, with hundreds of flights and other transport services cancelled and schools and most businesses in the financial hub expected to be closed for the better part of the day.

The weather observatory issued a signal 9, its second-highest weather warning, at 8.10 local time (0010 GMT) and said it would consider issuing a higher signal when winds strengthen.

Hato will be closest to the territory in the next few hours, skirting about 50km to the south of Hong Kong, and the observatory warned of flash floods.

Earlier, it said it expected Hato to make landfall around 100km west of Hong Kong in the afternoon. "If Hato edges even closer or intensifies, it will pose considerable threat to Hong Kong. The chance of issuing a higher signal cannot be ruled out," it said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Streets were largely deserted as winds grew and rain lashed down, with most of the city's skyscrapers in the heart of the financial centre in darkness. The observatory issued an amber rainstorm warning, which means rainfall may exceed 30mm in an hour and said that was likely to continue.

It warned of serious flooding in low-lying areas as the city battened down for what could be one of its worst storms in years.

Winds intensified in the morning, with the maximum sustained winds recorded at Tate's Cairn and Waglan Island at 77 kph and 72 kph, with maximum gusts of 103 kph and 86 kph respectively. Maximum winds near the storm's centre were recorded at 155 kph.

Trading in Hong Kong's financial markets was delayed on Wednesday morning, the stock exchange said. Trading will be suspended for the whole day if the storm signal is still at 8 or higher at noon.

The city's flagship carrier, Cathay Pacific, said the storm would "severely" impact flight operations, with the majority of flights to and from Hong Kong between 2200 GMT Tuesday and 0900 GMT Wednesday to be cancelled.

Other transport services, including ferries to the gaming hub of Macau and outlying islands in Hong Kong, were suspended.

The observatory said rough seas with swells were expected.

Financial markets, schools, businesses and non-essential government services close when the signal 8 or above is hoisted.

Typhoon Nida in August last year was the last storm to close the stock exchange for the whole day.

REUTERS
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Government & Economy

Record reserves turn costly cash pile for India central bank

South Korea's Q2 household debt growth slowest in almost 2 years

Kim orders more production of ICBMs: state media

Bank Indonesia's rate cut shows its comfort with rupiah outlook

Brazil's ex-president Collor is charged in Petrobras graft case

NZ government raises 2016/17 budget surplus forecast, cuts GDP projections

Editor's Choice

2017-08-22T143002Z_343589093_RC15C5C71BC0_RTRMADP_3_USA-STOCKS.JPG
Aug 23, 2017
Companies & Markets

Fund managers keep dancing even as September jinx looms

BT_20170823_YCALIPAY23A_3049298.jpg
Aug 23, 2017
Consumer

Alipay targeting Singapore consumers

BT_20170823_SETAXI23_3049513.jpg
Aug 23, 2017
Companies & Markets

ComfortDelGro in talks with Uber to help manage taxi fleet

Most Read

1 Park West condo owners eye S$750m in third try at collective sale
2 If you're thinking of starting a business venture - think again
3 Normanton Park enbloc sale launched: reserve price of S$800m or S$898 psf ppr
4 Start life right, stay healthy and live smart
5 DBS to invest S$20m over 5 years to groom digital workforce
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

2017-08-22T143002Z_343589093_RC15C5C71BC0_RTRMADP_3_USA-STOCKS.JPG
Aug 23, 2017
Companies & Markets

Fund managers keep dancing even as September jinx looms

cs-generic-ShentonWay03.jpg
Aug 23, 2017
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand inks pact with Alibaba, Lazada to connect shoppers offline and online

cs-generic-ShentonWay19.jpg
Aug 23, 2017
Stocks

Hot stock: ComfortDelGro stock revs up on news of possible tie up with rival Uber

BT_20170823_YCALIPAY23A_3049298.jpg
Aug 23, 2017
Consumer

Alipay targeting Singapore consumers

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening