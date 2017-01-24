You are here

Hong Kong to return 9 SAF Terrex vehicles to Singapore

Tuesday, January 24, 2017 - 19:49

The Hong Kong authorities will release the nine Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) armoured vehicles that they had detained since last November.
[SINGAPORE ] The Hong Kong authorities will release the nine Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) armoured vehicles that they had detained since last November.

In a statement on Tuesday (Jan 24), Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Hong Kong's Chief Executive Leung Chun Ying replied to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's earlier letter to inform him that the Hong Kong authorities have completed their investigations, "and will be releasing the SAF Terrex Infantry Carrier Vehicles and other equipment to the Singapore Government through the carrier".

