India economy faces threat as its inflation spikes to 15-month high

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
Mumbai
INDIA'S benchmark 10-year bond hit its lowest in more than 16 months on Wednesday, as investors saw surging inflation as a potential threat to a still-struggling economy and a daunting challenge to policymakers.
The 10-year bond yield rose as much as 6 basis points to 7.26
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo