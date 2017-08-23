India races to regulate cryptocurrencies as cyberattacks soar

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
New Delhi
A GIANT cyberattack that crippled India's largest container port in June provided a costly wake-up call for a country determined to digitise its mostly informal US$2 trillion economy.
As the scale of the attack became clear, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley called an urgent
