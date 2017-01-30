You are here
India's budget seen easing pain from cash crunch
Hike in spending on health, education, rural jobs plan likely as state polls loom
New Delhi
INDIA'S government is expected to ramp up spending in its latest budget this week, seeking to ease the pain from a ban on high-value banknotes that slammed the brakes on the world's fastest-growing major economy.
Ahead of a series of elections, Finance Minister Arun
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg