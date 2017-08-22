India's new policy lures foreign defence companies to manufacture there

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
New Delhi
INDIA has drawn up a shopping list for tens of billions of dollars of foreign fighter jets, armoured vehicles, submarines and helicopters - but it will only sign the cheques if they are made in India.
The world's largest defence importer has announced a new policy
