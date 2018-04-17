You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Indonesia expected to drop 264t rupiah worth of infrastructure projects

Tue, Apr 17, 2018 - 12:44 PM

BP_infrastructure_170418_98.jpg
Infrastructure development is one of Widodo's main economic platforms as the economy struggles to remove logistical bottlenecks.
PHOTO: AFP

[JAKARTA] Indonesia's chief economic minister said on Monday that 14 infrastructure projects, worth 264 trillion rupiah (S$25.1 billion), are expected to be dropped from the government's strategic development plan due to lack of progress.

These projects will be dropped if they don't meet some requirements by the third quarter of 2019, Darmin Nasution said, which is the end of President Joko Widodo's current term.

Infrastructure development is one of Widodo's main economic platforms as the economy struggles to remove logistical bottlenecks.

Mr Darmin said the government wants to focus on the 222 infrastructure that are still on its list of "strategic projects", with a combined value of around 4,100 trillion rupiah.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Rating agencies have previously warned that balance sheets of state-owned enterprises (SOEs), which have been taking up most of the government's infrastructure projects, have worsened as they took on more debt to fund projects.

"By slowing the pace of implementation, it could mean the government is prioritising infrastructure projects, which may limit contingent liability risk, but have implications for medium-term growth," Moody's sovereign analyst Anushka Shah told Reuters ahead of Mr Darmin's announcement.

Moody's upgraded Indonesia to one notch above its lowest investment grade last week, a move that could help Southeast Asia's largest economy get cheaper financing for its projects.

But the agency said there was a risk of SOEs' financial strength materially worsening to the point that it could hurt state finances.

S&P cautioned against the same issue last month and the government has said it would monitor liquidity risks of SOEs, especially those in construction and power sectors.

There were also safety concerns that led to the government suspending a number of road and rail construction projects for a short evaluation earlier this year.

Among the projects expected to be dropped are railways in Kalimantan and South Sumatra and several airport and sea port projects in Java.

"There are projects that have land (acquisition) problems, investor problems, and even there are problems related to the feasibility of the project itself," Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi told reporters.

Mr Darmin said the next government was welcome to reassess and resume the projects, if deemed necessary.

REUTERS

Government & Economy

Temasek interested in buying into HNA's Hong Kong airlines: source

New Singapore jobs portal to better match jobseekers and employers

Trump hosts Abe with North Korea, trade on the agenda

China posts better-than-expected 6.8% growth in Q1

STB launches one-stop tourism resource platform for businesses

NTU launches new master's programme for asset and wealth management

Editor's Choice

BT_20180417_VIEMPLOYER_3398035.jpg
Apr 17, 2018
Government & Economy

MNC, bank recruiters go all out to woo young talent away from startups

BT_20180417_ABCIRCLES16_3397790.jpg
Apr 17, 2018
Companies & Markets

Circles.Life hopes to bring partners aboard its digital platform

BT_20180417_YOFABER17_3397841.jpg
Apr 17, 2018
Real Estate

Faber Garden on the market for S$1.18b

Most Read

1 Fortis' woes pile pressure on Singapore-listed RHT Health Trust
2 80% of EC units at Rivercove Residences sold
3 Singapore retail investors have low trust in financial services industry
4 Faber Garden at Upper Thomson to be up for collective sale with S$1.18b reserve price
5 URA seeks views on 90-day rental cap, 80% approval for strata-titled homes for Airbnb-style rentals
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

SG Exports 15244777 (BLOOMBERG).jpg
Apr 17, 2018
Government & Economy

Economists expect slower export growth for the rest of 2018 as March NODX shrinks 2.7%

Apr 17, 2018
Government & Economy

New Singapore jobs portal to better match jobseekers and employers

Apr 17, 2018
Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Tuesday afternoon at 3,505.12, up 0.2%

Apr 17, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Ezion up 14% on trading resumption

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening