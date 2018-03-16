You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Indonesia open to idea of Australia as full Asean member

Fri, Mar 16, 2018 - 10:54 AM

2018-01-29T132720Z_2008756831_RC199E70F380_RTRMADP_3_AFGHANISTAN-INDONESIA.JPG
Indonesian President Joko Widodo wants Australia to become a full member of Asean, signalling on Friday he is keen on Canberra playing a bigger regional role in defence, trade and security matters.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SYDNEY] Indonesian President Joko Widodo wants Australia to become a full member of Asean, signalling on Friday he is keen on Canberra playing a bigger regional role in defence, trade and security matters.

His comments come with Australia hosting a special summit of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) leaders in Sydney, as China increasingly flexes its muscle and the threat of violent extremism grows.

"I think it's a good idea," Mr Widodo told the Sydney Morning Herald, referring to Australia joining Asean - the first time an Indonesian president has endorsed the concept.

"Because our region will be better, (for) stability, economic stability, and also political stability. Sure, it will be better."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Australia has been a dialogue partner of Asean, which groups Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam, since 1974.

They began biennial leaders' summits in 2016, with the first in Vientiane.

In a report last month, the Australian Strategic Policy Institute argued that Canberra should aim for Asean membership by 2024 - its 50th anniversary of being a partner - and use the Sydney summit as a launch pad.

"As the geo-strategic and geo-economic pressures build in Asia, Asean, as a middle-power grouping, needs the extra middle-power heft offered by Australia and New Zealand," it said.

"The Sydney summit is the moment to launch the long conversation about Australia joining Asean."

Mr Widodo, who will reportedly have a private dinner at Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's harbourside home during his visit, singled out close co-operation with Canberra on counter-terrorism.

He said he regularly spoke on the phone with Mr Turnbull to resolve issues such as the threat posed by Islamic extremists who last year seized the Philippines city of Marawi.

"We have good co-operation on Marawi, not only with Australia but also with Malaysia, with the Philippines, with Brunei," he said.

"You know that no country is invulnerable from terrorism or extremism."

Countering the threat of violent extremism and ways to choke terrorist financing are key themes of the Sydney summit.

The warming of ties between Indonesia and Australia follows a period of rocky relations due to Jakarta's execution of Australian drug smugglers and Canberra's policy of turning migrant boats back to Indonesia.

AFP

Government & Economy

Kuroda wins second term at Bank of Japan

Quick takes: Outlook still robust despite February's export contraction, but pace of growth will slow

South Korea, US to scale down military drills: report

Trump to oust national security advisor HR McMaster: report

Strong start to year with Singapore firms raising US$816.9m in equity capital markets

Asean, Australia to make it easier for businesses to conduct cross-border digital trade

Editor's Choice

BP_SGX_160318_1.jpg
Mar 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

STI stocks set to deliver S$20.9 billion dividend bonanza

BP_SGcondo_160318_3.jpg
Mar 16, 2018
Real Estate

CNY lull, absence of launches cause 28% drop in Feb new home sales

BT_20180316_MANDARIN_GARDEN_3353022.jpg
Mar 16, 2018
Real Estate

Mandarin Gardens 'likely to draw joint ventures and foreign players'

Most Read

1 Grab Financial could disrupt banking sector
2 Graduate under-employment rises as more take to the gig economy
3 CDL prices penthouses at New Futura from S$39.8m each
4 Stocks to watch: Oxley, Noble, Vibrant Group, Ipco, Yanlord Land
5 Banks commit to reskill, redeploy staff amid tech changes
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

SG Exports NODX 15822094.jpg
Mar 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil exports fall 5.9% in February after 6 months of growth

bp_growth_160318_53.jpg
Mar 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Quick takes: Outlook still robust despite February's export contraction, but pace of growth will slow

Mar 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

Strong start to year with Singapore firms raising US$816.9m in equity capital markets

Mar 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Oxley falls 4.5% after announcing share placement

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening