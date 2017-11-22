You are here
Indonesia Parliament Speaker in detention
Setya Novanto is one of the most senior politicians to be taken into custody by anti-corruption agency
Jakarta
INDONESIA'S Parliament Speaker, Setya Novanto, has been taken into custody by the anti-corruption agency after being arrested over his alleged role in causing state losses of US$170 million linked to a national electronic identity card scheme.
Novanto, clad in an orange
