Indonesia Q1 GDP growth seen at 5.1% y-o-y: Center bank deputy governor

[JAKARTA] Indonesia's economy is seen growing 5.1 per cent in the first quarter of 2018 from a year earlier, Bank Indonesia (BI) deputy governor Mirza Adityaswara said on Tuesday.

He told reporters the US$872 million (S$1.14 billion) trade deficit Indonesia had in January-February was due to rising imports of raw materials and intermediary goods, and reflected increasing economic activity.

BI kept its policy rate unchanged in a policy meeting this month, saying its stance was sufficient to support the economy. BI's outlook for 2018 economic growth is 5.1-5.5 per cent.

In the last three months of 2017, the economy expanded 5.19 per cent from a year earlier.

