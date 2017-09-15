You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Indonesia swings back to trade surplus in Aug

Fri, Sep 15, 2017 - 10:59 AM

[JAKARTA] Indonesia's external trade returned to a surplus in August, led by growth in manufacturing and mining exports, and produced the biggest surplus in more than five years, the statistics bureau said on Friday.

August surplus was US$1.72 billion, the bureau said, outpacing the US$520 million a Reuters poll had expected.

In July, South-east Asia's largest economy had its first trade deficit since late 2015.

Exports and imports increased sharply from July 2016 due to a low base as the Eid al-Fitr holidays fell in that month last year. The holidays for 2017 were in June.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

August exports on a yearly basis rose 19.24 per cent.

The poll had expected an 8.30 per cent growth rate.

Shipments in August were worth US$15.21 billion.

Manufacturing and mining exports led the growth in shipments in August.

Meanwhile, imports were up 8.89 per cent in August at US$13.49 billion, compared with the poll forecast of an 8.30 per cent growth.

REUTERS
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Government & Economy

China cracks down on pyramid scams after deaths

MAS, Securities Commission Malaysia inks agreement on fintech, innovation

Horrific fire in Malaysia sparks outrage over unregulated religious schools

Facebook-backed group to help fund 'Dreamer' application fees

Saviours or profiteers? Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya, for a price

Abe: Japan can 'never tolerate' North Korea's 'provocative' acts

Editor's Choice

Sep 15, 2017
Companies & Markets

Listing aspirant placed under JM amid controversial claims

w4.jpg
Sep 15, 2017
Government & Economy

More jobs ahead but growth likely to be subdued

BT_20170915_HALIMAH15_3086854.jpg
Sep 15, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore must husband reserves carefully: Halimah

Most Read

1 Alpha sells 22 units at Draycott Eight
2 CEO pay at Singapore-listed firms not aligned with performance: study
3 Halimah Yacob declared president-elect after walkover victory
4 SIAS, Rajah & Tann seek MAS action on insurance for Singapore bonds
5 Singapore telco stocks little changed after latest iPhone launch
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

cs-generic-AnsonRd03.jpg
Sep 15, 2017
Government & Economy

MAS, Securities Commission Malaysia inks agreement on fintech, innovation

dbs fintech 17738180 .jpg
Sep 15, 2017
Technology

DBS, IMDA to create first fintech training programme under TeSA initiative

2017-08-07T030634Z_732054440_RC15C13414C0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-TELECOMMUNICATIONS-RESULTS.JPG
Sep 15, 2017
Companies & Markets

Singtel upgrades mobile plans with unlimited talktime, SMS and data

2016-03-29T132743Z_1252826000_GF10000363822_RTRMADP_3_RUSSIA-PRIVATISATION-BANKS.jpg
Sep 15, 2017
Real Estate

UBS shuns Singapore, Hong Kong housing market on policy risks

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening