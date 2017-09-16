You are here
LATEST US DATA
Industrial output, retail sales take a hit from Harvey's fury
Overall industrial production down 0.9% in August; retail sales dip 0.2%
Washington
US industrial output fell in August for the first time since January as Hurricane Harvey battered oil, gas and chemical plants along the Gulf Coast and a cool summer sapped utility demand in the east, the Federal Reserve said on Friday. The storm also took its toll on retail
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg