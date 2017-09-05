Intel's billion-euro fight against antitrust fine threatens EU's winning streak

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Luxembourg City
INTEL Corp's eight-year clash with the European Union over chip pricing has dragged on so long that the 1.06 billion euro (S$1.71 billion) antitrust fine, a record at the time, now seems like a distant memory.
But Wednesday's ruling in the case at the EU Court of
