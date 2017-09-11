Irma weakens to tropical storm -NHC

[MIAMI] Irma, formerly a hurricane, has weakened to a tropical storm but is still producing some wind gusts that are near hurricane force, the US National Hurricane Center said on Monday.

Irma, once ranked as one of the most powerful hurricanes recorded in the Atlantic, is about 170 km north-northwest of Tampa, Florida with maximum sustained winds of 110 km/hr, it said.

Additional weakening is forecast, and Irma is expected to weaken to a tropical depression by Tuesday afternoon, the Miami-based weather forecaster added.

REUTERS