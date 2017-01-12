You are here

Japan says its active investment is a source of US-Japan vitality

Thursday, January 12, 2017 - 10:58

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told reporters Americans recognised that Japanese firms were good corporate citizens in the United States.
[TOKYO] Japan's top government spokesman said on Thursday that its active trade investment in the United States was a source of "vitality" in the economic relationship between the two nations.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga also told reporters Americans recognised that Japanese firms were good corporate citizens in the United States.

In a news conference, US President-elect Donald Trump mentioned Japan and other countries as having large trade imbalances with the United States.

Mr Suga said that the government was analysing Mr Trump's comments and that it wanted to develop Japan's economic relationship with the United States further.

