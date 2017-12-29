Jokowi heads to 2018 with backing of stronger Indonesian economy

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
Jakarta
INDONESIA'S economy is in a stronger position as it enters 2018, bolstering President Joko Widodo as the nation gears up for elections.
Having notched up growth above 5 per cent in every quarter so far this year, the economy is forecast by the government to expand 5.4 per
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo