Jokowi to visit Singapore for leaders' retreat with PM Lee

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
Singapore
INDONESIAN President Joko Widodo will visit Singapore this week to attend the annual leaders' retreat with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.
His trip coincides with the actual day - Sept 7 - that the two South-east Asian neighbours celebrate the golden jubilee of their
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal