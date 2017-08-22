Lack of quality education hindering Vietnam's middle-income ambitions

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
Hanoi
NGUYEN Van Duc graduated two years ago with a bachelor's degree in economics from one of Vietnam's best universities. Today, he earns about US$250 a month as a motorbike taxi driver in Hanoi.
Mr Van Duc, whose parents took second jobs so that he could be the only one of three
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal