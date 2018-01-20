You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Let's build a bridge to Europe after we Brexit, Boris Johnson suggests

Fri, Jan 19, 2018 - 4:55 PM

[LONDON] Britain's most prominent campaigner for leaving the European Union, Boris Johnson, has suggested building a giant bridge across the English Channel to France after Brexit, The Daily Telegraph reported.

Foreign Secretary Johnson, who led the campaign to leave the EU in the 2016 referendum, told French President Emmanuel Macron that he felt it was ridiculous that the two countries were linked by just a single railway.

The leading Brexiteer then suggested building a second crossing, to which Mr Macron said: "I agree. Let's do it," the newspaper reported.

"Our economic success depends on good infrastructure and good connections. Should the Channel Tunnel be just a first step?" Mr Johnson said on Twitter.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Johnson did not mention the idea of a bridge explicitly in public and it was unclear if any detailed discussions had taken place about how such a large project might be built or financed.

The Daily Telegraph said that Mr Johnson believes a privately-funded 22-mile Channel Bridge may now be an option and would provide the capacity for increased tourism and trade after Brexit.

"Technology is moving on all the time and there are much longer bridges elsewhere," Mr Johnson told his aides, according to the newspaper.

A spokesman for the Foreign Office declined to comment.

REUTERS
grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Government & Economy

China to enshrine Xi's name in state constitution

UK retail sales slide after Black Friday boost

Philippines halts sending workers to Kuwait over deaths, abuses

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Troops, cameras, radiation: China preps for North Korea crisis

ECB seen closer to signalling end to QE as hawks gain influence

Editor's Choice

BP_print3_190118_8.jpg
Jan 19, 2018
Technology

Singapore startups to step up 2018 fund-raising for global expansion: KPMG

BP_CBD_190118_16.jpg
Jan 19, 2018
Singapore Budget 2018
Government & Economy

Tax experts' wish list zooms in on tax perks for R&D, training, innovation and fintech

BT_20180119_NRSIA19_3271233.jpg
Jan 19, 2018
Transport

SIA focuses on digital transformation to reclaim world's No. 1 spot

Most Read

1 Bitcoin's nouveau riche run to gold as cryptocurrency crashes
2 Bitcoin plunge extends to 25% as fear of crypto crackdown linger
3 Fired-up investors chase STI to 10-year high
4 Wanda billionaire extends selloff with London luxury project
5 Further upside for developers that can turn hope to reality
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_UberFLASH_190118_53.jpg
Jan 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Brokers' Take: New UberFLASH service could up bookings for Comfort taxis, says Maybank KE

BP_UberFLASH_190118_53.jpg
Jan 19, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jan 19, 2018
Real Estate

Roxy-Pacific ties up with Tong Eng group MD to buy Kismis View in collective sale for S$102.75m

Jan 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

DBS, UOB not agreeable to EOL restructuring terms

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening