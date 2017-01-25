You are here

Luxembourg to set bar high for UK firms seeking relocation

Firms eyeing move ahead of exit from EU will not be allowed nominal presence
Wednesday, January 25, 2017 - 05:50

Hong Kong

COMPANIES aiming to relocate from the United Kingdom to Luxembourg ahead of Britain's exit from the European Union (EU) will have to establish a substantial presence in the country, including key decision-makers and functions, the Benelux nation's financial watchdog told Reuters

