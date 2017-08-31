You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Macron promises 'ambitious' labour reforms

Thursday, August 31, 2017 - 06:36

[PARIS] French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday brushed aside criticism of a rocky start to his term in office and promised "ambitious" labour market reforms on the eve of their unveiling.

In a wide-ranging interview with Le Point weekly, the 39-year-old president - who has seen his approval ratings plummet after storming to power in May - vowed to push on with an overhaul of France's rigid labour laws.

"We are the only major economy in the European Union that has not defeated mass unemployment for more than three decades," the former investment banker said.

"The reform of the labour market is a reform of deep transformation and, as I've promised, it will have to be ambitious and efficient enough to continue to bring down mass unemployment so that we won't have to come back to this subject during my term."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe is due on Thursday to announce the planned overhaul of the labour code, designed to give employers more flexibility to negotiate pay and conditions with their workers.

The reforms are the cornerstone of Mr Macron's plans to liberalise the economy to try to spur growth and drive down an unemployment rate at 9.5 per cent.

But he faces the threat of mass protests, with the CGT, France's biggest trade union, already announcing a day of nationwide strikes and protests for Sept 12.

Mr Macron, who is overhauling his communications strategy after triggering criticism for seeming aloof, acknowledged that some voters were disappointed with his government's actions so far.

"I'll have to live with people's impatience for the next few months," he said, dismissing the recently passed milestone of 100 days in office as "irrelevant".

Elsewhere, he promised further cuts to a housing allocation grant for low-income households - a five euro (S$8.06) reduction per month had already sparked criticism from the left - but promised this would be part of a "profound transformation that will bring down rents" overall.

And he pledged to "launch an education revolution", notably by scrapping a lottery for university slots.

AFP
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Government & Economy

China August official factory PMI rises to 51.7; beats expectations

Brazil proposes new rules for fintechs, peer-to-peer lending

Over 2m Muslims begin hajj spiritual journey

France seeks 600m euros in taxes from Microsoft: report

Trump vows to right 'self-destructive' tax code

Harvey storm death toll reaches 33

Editor's Choice

BT_20170831_JLUBS_3064078.jpg
Aug 31, 2017
Government & Economy

'Relax': Nobel Laureate's advice to Singaporeans anxious about jobs

BT_20170831_YCGRAB31_3063965.jpg
Aug 31, 2017
Transport

Toyota unit invests in Grab to power big data push

BT_20170831_UWELECTION31_3063932.jpg
Aug 31, 2017
Government & Economy

Three applications already in the bag

Most Read

1 Sing dollar surges after Jackson Hole; local interest rates gain too
2 Singapore dollar surges against US dollar as central bankers keep mum on policy
3 Amber Park up for collective sale for at least S$768m
4 LTA frees up land meant for Singapore Underground Road System
5 StarHub unveils 'mesh network' Google WiFi
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20170831_JLUBS_3064078.jpg
Aug 31, 2017
Government & Economy

'Relax': Nobel Laureate's advice to Singaporeans anxious about jobs

BT_20170831_YCGRAB31_3063965.jpg
Aug 31, 2017
Transport

Toyota unit invests in Grab to power big data push

BT_20170831_UWELECTION31_3063932.jpg
Aug 31, 2017
Government & Economy

Three applications already in the bag

m1.jpg
Aug 31, 2017
Companies & Markets

M1, StarHub offer unlimited-data mobile plans

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening