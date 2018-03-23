You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Maduro revalues Venezuela currency over hyperinflation

Fri, Mar 23, 2018 - 9:51 AM

BP_Maduro_230318_39.jpg
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announced Thursday he would re-value the crisis-wracked country's bolivar currency, cutting three zeroes from current values to combat hyperinflation.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[CARACAS] Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announced Thursday he would re-value the crisis-wracked country's bolivar currency, cutting three zeroes from current values to combat hyperinflation.

Mr Maduro said in a televised government meeting that new bolivar bills, which divide the current value by 1,000, would begin circulating in the South American country on June 4.

"I have decided to take three zeroes off the currency and remove from circulation the current banknotes and coins and put into circulation new ones from June 4," said Mr Maduro, who is seeking re-election this year.

The largest bill in circulation, the 100,000 bolivar note - barely enough to buy a coffee in the street - will become a 100 bolivar bill.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Oil-rich Venezuela's crushing economic and political crisis has caused widespread shortages of basic goods, in addition to hyperinflation which the International Monetary Fund expects to run to 13,000 per cent this year.

It is the country's second currency shift in 10 years.

In 2008, Maduro's predecessor Hugo Chavez launched his new currency, dubbed the "bolivar fuerte" or "strong bolivar" by removing three zeroes from the value of the old one.

AFP

Editor's Choice

BP_ASIA_230318_1.jpg
Mar 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Asian markets shrug off rate hike as trade war threat looms

BT_20180323_YOGIC23A0H8U_3363362.jpg
Mar 23, 2018
Companies & Markets

A peek into the workings of GIC's tech investment group

BT_20180323_YOMAKEWAY23_3363130.jpg
Mar 23, 2018
Real Estate

Makeway View sold to Bukit Sembawang Estates unit for S$168m

Most Read

1 Applications for Sasseur Reit IPO open on March 21; public tranche of 13.8m units at S$0.80 apiece
2 Far East-led consortium places 3 of total 15 bids for Holland site
3 Noble says 'very difficult' for noteholders to wind it up; expects successful debt restructuring
4 Noble founder Richard Elman resigns as non-executive director
5 Stocks to watch: Noble, Keppel, UnUsUaL
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_nikkei_230318_53.jpg
Mar 23, 2018
Stocks

Asia: Markets tumble with Wall St as Trump sparks trade war fears

BP_SGconsumer_230318_59.jpg
Mar 23, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore consumer prices up 0.5% in February

BP_steel_230318_31.jpg
Mar 23, 2018
Government & Economy

China eyes measures against US imports to balance tariffs on steel, aluminium

Mar 23, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Noble, Midas, Raffles Education, Mirach Energy, Genting Singapore

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening