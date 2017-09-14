Magnitude 4.6 quake shakes Tokyo, eastern Japan

[TOKYO] An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.6 shook eastern Japan on Thursday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The epicentre of the quake, which hit at 9.27am (0027 GMT), was north of Tokyo in Saitama prefecture, the agency said.

The quake was measured at a depth of 50 km .

No tsunami warning was issued and there were no immediate reports of damage.

REUTERS