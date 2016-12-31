You are here

Magnitude 6.2 quake hits near Sumbwa, Indonesia: USGS

Friday, December 30, 2016 - 07:13

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 struck on Friday off the island of Sumbawa in the Indonesian archipelago, 71 km south of Raba city, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).
The quake, initially measured as a magnitude 6.4, was quite deep, at 72 km below the seabed, the USGS said. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre (PTWC) did not immediately issue a tsunami warning and was unlikely to cause one.

