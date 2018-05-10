You are here

MALAYSIA GENERAL ELECTION

Mahathir-led opposition declares victory

But Election Commission cannot confirm at press time that PH has parliamentary majority
Thu, May 10, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Former Malaysian prime minister and opposition leader Mahathir Mohamad speaking to the media following the 14th general election in Kuala Lumpur on May 9, 2018.
Kuala Lumpur

MALAYSIA'S Opposition Pakatan Harapan (PH) on Wednesday night said it has won enough parliamentary seats in Malaysia's general election to form the next government, but the Election Commission said no party has simple majority of 112 seats as of 1.42 am, with 47 seats yet to be confirmed.

Earlier, Pakatan Harapan chairman Dr Mahathir Mohammed said it had "practically" clinched 112 seats, and accused the Barisan Nasional (BN) of deliberately attempting to delay announcing the results.

At a news conference, Dr Mahathir said: "This isn't fake news. You can't take me to court for fake news. They are left far behind. The likelihood is that they would not be forming the government. We believe certain meetings are being held. And we worry what's the intention of these meetings."

"We hope and pray that the people respect law and order...

He said PH won in the states of Penang, Selangor, Malacca, Kedah, Negeri Sembilan and Johor and has secured a simple majority of at least 112 parliamentary seats. As of press time, the EC said Barisan Nasional had retained Perlis, Pahang but lost Terengganu to PAS and Negeri Sembilan to PH; PH retained Penang; PAS also retained Kelantan.

Dr Mahathir, who won his parliamentary seat in Langkawi, Kedah with 44.4 per cent of the vote, added that people must know what's their duty and must do according to what's right according to the constitution. "Most importantly, don't get in the way of announcing the results of election.

"I would like to see the King after what's happened but question is whether he would like to see me. Without releasing the results I can't go to see the King."

The election commission is not doing their duty and is holding back the result."

PH's targeted campaign in Johor, the birthplace of ruling party Umno, yielded some shock defeats for BN and several of its ministers and deputy ministers, including Malaysian Indian Congress (MIC) president Subramaniam Sathasivam in Segamat and Malaysian Chinese Association (MCA) vice-president Chua Tee Yong in Labis.

MCA president and transport minister Liow Tiong Lai also lost his seat in Bentong, Pahang.

Najib Razak retained his Pekan parliamentary seat in Pahang in a four-cornered fight but did not appear as eager media personnel camped out in Umno headquarters at the Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC).

Everyone was waiting for the arrival of Mr Najib, who is also BN chairman. He was expected to hold a press conference to address the election results. It was later announced that the conference had been postponed to 11am on Thursday.

It was earlier learnt that deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and defence minister Hishammuddin Hussein had already arrived at PWTC.

Without addressing reporters, Mr Hishammuddin went straight to the party's office at Menara Dato Onn. Supporters were seen milling about at the Riverside cafe inside PWTC as well as outside PWTC's entrance. Almost all official-looking vehicles prompted a rush by media personnel hoping for a VIP to emerge.

At at around 9.30 pm, Wanita Umno chief Shahrizat Abdul Jalil was seen leaving PWTC without speaking to reporters. Almost all local and international media personnel were seen lingering around the press conference room as well as around PWTC.

In a tweet, BN Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin said: "Malaysians have spoken. and the people's voice is sacred. Wishing the country all the success and thank you to all the voters for carrying out your responsibility to the country."

