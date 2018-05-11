You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Malaysia elections: PM-in-waiting Anwar watches Mahathir swearing in from hospital

Fri, May 11, 2018 - 11:09 AM

BP_Anwar Ibrahim_110518_83.jpg
Pakatan Harapan’s prime minister-in-waiting Anwar Ibrahim watched the swearing-in ceremony of his former nemesis and now ally Mahathir Mohamad from his hospital bed on Thursday, reported the Malay Mail Online.
PHOTO: FACEBOOK/BEBAS ANWAR

[KUALA LUMPUR] Pakatan Harapan’s prime minister-in-waiting Anwar Ibrahim watched the swearing-in ceremony of his former nemesis and now ally Mahathir Mohamad from his hospital bed on Thursday, reported the Malay Mail Online.

Tun Mahathir was appointed Malaysia’s seventh prime minister on Thursday, after PH swept a majority of parliamentary seats at the general election on Wednesday, ending Barisan Nasional’s six decades in power.

Anwar, the jailed leader of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) a member of the PH coalition, is serving a five-year sentence for sodomy and is due to be released on June 8. He is currently warded at a hospital in Cheras to recover from recent surgery.

On Thursday, assemblyman for Seberang Jaya, Penang Afif Bahardin posted photos of himself with Anwar and PKR deputy president Mohamed Azmin Ali at the hospital.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

“Thank God, the people’s victory enabled this to happen. Azmin Ali and I got to meet Anwar just now in Cheras. We pray that all processes will go on smoothly,” Dr Afif said in Twitter post.

Both Dr Mahathir and Anwar were former senior leaders in Umno, the party which leads BN. During his first tenure as prime minister from 1981 to 2003, Dr Mahathir sacked Anwar from his post as deputy prime minister, prompting the formation in 1999 of then opposition Parti Keadilan Nasional, the precursor to PKR.

The former foes became allies in 2016, after Dr Mahathir left Umno and formed Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, a member party of the PH coalition.

Dr Mahathir is PH’s candidate for prime minister, on the understanding that he will hand over the post to Anwar after Anwar is released from prison and secures a royal pardon that will enable him to contest in a by-election and become an MP.

Malaysian law disqualifies Anwar from running for office for five years after his release, unless he is pardoned by the country’s King.

 

THE STRAITS TIMES

Government & Economy

Singapore retail sales down 1.5% in March, led by continued drop in vehicle sales

Malaysia king agrees to pardon Anwar immediately: Mahathir

Philippines' govt sees popularity dip on inflation worries

Indonesia central bank says rupiah's level is not reflecting fundamentals

Trump-Kim summit in Singapore a significant step on the path to peace: PM Lee

White House cancels Nasa programme on greenhouse gas: report

Editor's Choice

BP_Mahathir_110518_4.jpg
May 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia elections: Markets' volatility reflect concerns with a dash of hope

BP_Mahathir Mohamad_110518_10.jpg
May 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Challenging transition ahead for Malaysia

BP_SGX_110518_7.jpg
May 11, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX orders Vard to hold new EGM

Most Read

1 Malaysia elections: Ringgit falls as high-speed rail, GST among analysts' top uncertainties
2 Malaysia elections: Mahathir scores shock election win; set to become world's oldest PM
3 Malaysia elections: Mahathir won't be sworn in as PM on Thursday, says palace spokesman
4 Elias Green condo targeting en bloc
5 Malaysia elections: Mahathir expected to be sworn in as new PM at 5pm today
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_Anwar_110518_86.jpg
May 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia king agrees to pardon Anwar immediately: Mahathir

BP_Mahathir_110518_4.jpg
May 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia elections: Markets' volatility reflect concerns with a dash of hope

BP_SingPost_110518_67.jpg
May 11, 2018
Companies & Markets

Absence of impairment charge sends SingPost to S$24m Q4 profit; to pay 2 S cent dividend

BP_SGretail_110518_88.jpg
May 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore retail sales down 1.5% in March, led by continued drop in vehicle sales

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening