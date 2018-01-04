You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Malaysia will try to reach balanced budget by 2022-23: second finance minister

Thu, Jan 04, 2018 - 10:32 AM

BP_Johari Abdul Ghani_040118_31.jpg
Malaysia is unlikely to meet its earlier target of achieving a balanced budget by 2020 and will need another two to three years to reach the target, second finance minister Johari Abdul Ghani said on Thursday.
PHOTO: THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia is unlikely to meet its earlier target of achieving a balanced budget by 2020 and will need another two to three years to reach the target, second finance minister Johari Abdul Ghani said on Thursday.

"I don't think by 2020 (the government) can achieve a balanced budget because if you do that, basically you will squeeze economic development," Johari said at a conference.

"We will try to extend it to 2022-23," he said.

Mr Johari reiterated that the fiscal deficit will be reduced to 2.8 per cent this year from 3 per cent in 2017.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Government & Economy

EY calls on Budget 2018 to sharpen Singapore's global competitiveness, stagger any GST increases

South Korea's Park 'took money from spy agency': reports

Tories don't want second Brexit vote, but everyone else does

China regulators set new rules on bond trading: Sources

Philippine inflation seen steady in December, but pressure seen building

Macron plans law to fight "fake news" in 2018

Editor's Choice

BT_20180104_CHP4YIWQ_3247316.jpg
Jan 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Perennial-led consortium rolls out US$1.2b JV to expand in China

BT_20180104_LMXENBLOCLES4_3247506.jpg
Jan 4, 2018
Real Estate

City Towers, Sixth Avenue Centre and Kovan Apts join en bloc wagon

KIM_Midas2.jpg
Jan 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Midas climbs 43% after joint venture unit clinches contracts

Most Read

1 Bitcoin starts a new year by tumbling, first time since 2015
2 Big property deals surge to 10-year high in 2017
3 Stocks to watch: Chip Eng Seng, Oxley Holdings, KLW Holdings
4 Manulife US Reit, Keppel-KBS US Reit announce changes in response to new US tax rules
5 City Towers in Bukit Timah launches en bloc tender with S$355m reserve price
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Singapore Airlines040118_16.jpg
Jan 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore Airlines U-turns on credit card fee for tickets issued in Singapore

BP_HDB_040118_24.jpg
Jan 4, 2018
Real Estate

HDB resale prices inch up 0.1% in December as volume drops nearly 20%: SRX

Jan 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: F J Benjamin shares hotly traded; prompts SGX query

Jan 4, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Venture Corp, Perennial, UOL, Cheung Woh

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening