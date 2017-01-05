You are here

Malaysia's 1MDB appoints Parker Randall as auditor

Thursday, January 5, 2017 - 21:17

Malaysian state fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) said on Thursday it had appointed Parker Randall as its auditor, the fourth firm to look at the company's books since its establishment in 2009.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysian state fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) said on Thursday it had appointed Parker Randall as its auditor, the fourth firm to look at the company's books since its establishment in 2009.

Deloitte quit as the firm's auditor in February last year while KPMG and Ernst & Young were fired in 2015.

1MDB said in a statement it "has submitted forms 11 and 52 to the Companies Commission of Malaysia on January 3, confirming the appointment of Parker Randall as auditor for 1MDB".

REUTERS

