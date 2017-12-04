You are here
COMMENTARY
Maybe China shouldn't open up just yet
A more liberal China may be desirable in the abstract - but not until a more controlled China gets a handle on its debt problems.
CHINA needs reform. This has long been the consensus advice from economists and multilateral institutions such as the World Bank, whose recent "China 2030" report argues that Chinese leaders should strengthen the role of markets and liberalise legal, financial and other institutions governing
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg