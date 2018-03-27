You are here

Home > Government & Economy

McCain to release 'no-holds-barred' verdict on Trump

Tue, Mar 27, 2018 - 8:36 AM

FILES-US-POLITICS-INTELLIGENCE-TORTURE-175210.jpg
Veteran US Senator John McCain is to deliver a "no-holds-barred" verdict on his fellow Republican Donald Trump's presidency in a new book of memoirs, his publishers announced Monday.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] Veteran US Senator John McCain is to deliver a "no-holds-barred" verdict on his fellow Republican Donald Trump's presidency in a new book of memoirs, his publishers announced Monday.

Despite being in the same party as the president, Mr McCain has been one of Mr Trump's most forceful critics over the last two years, both in the run-up to the 2016 election and its aftermath.

Although he has been undergoing treatment for brain cancer since last summer, Mr McCain has continued to voice his concerns about Mr Trump's leadership and recently questioned the nomination of a CIA official once involved in torture to lead the spy agency.

"Candid, pragmatic and always fascinating, John McCain holds nothing back in his latest memoir" which is entitled "The Restless Wave" and will be released on May 22, according to the publishers Simon & Schuster.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The book will begin with Mr McCain's recollections of his unsuccessful run against Barack Obama in the 2008 election as well as his time in the Senate during his Democrat rival's eight years in office.

He will then "share his experiences during the divisive 2016 election and his no-holds-barred opinions on the current developments coming out of Washington," said the publishing house.

Following a barrage of criticism from Mr McCain during the 2016 election, Mr Trump snapped that the former Vietnamese prisoner of war was "not a war hero," adding that "I like people who weren't captured."

Mr McCain was a major thorn in the side of Mr Trump's first year in office and effectively sank his attempts to scrap Mr Obama's health care plan by voting against repeal soon after being diagnosed with cancer.

While Mr McCain has not been seen in public for some months, his daughter Meghan said last week that she was optimistic that her father would be back in the Senate by the summer.

Mr McCain was first elected as a senator representing the southern state of Arizona back in 1982.

AFP

Government & Economy

China's January-February industrial profit growth strong, but pace slows from 2017

Abe 'not involved' in doctoring documents: key official

White House investigating loans to Kushner's business, says official

Brexit campaigners breached UK vote rules, lawyers say

Singapore factory output beats expectations; grows 8.9% in Feb

South Korea makes concessions to preserve US trade deal

Editor's Choice

BT_20180327_ABCDG27_3367325.jpg
Mar 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Is deal boon or bane for taxis? Jury is still out

BT_20180327_NRBOEING27OPXO_3367192.jpg
Mar 27, 2018
Transport

SIA takes delivery of first 787-10 to fend off regional rivals

BT_20180327_ASSHELL_3367392.jpg
Mar 27, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Shell plans solar panels for its Singapore units

Most Read

1 Grab buys Uber's South-east Asia business; Uber gets 27.5% stake in Grab
2 Competition Commission says not received notification from Grab, Uber on South-east Asia merger
3 315 units of The Tapestry in Tampines snapped up
4 315 units of CDL's new project The Tapestry sold at launch
5 First fintech to list on Singapore bourse Ayondo debuts at S$0.24
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180327_JQGRAB277SZP_3367401.jpg
Mar 27, 2018
Technology

Uber's exit a reminder to startups: you can't burn cash indefinitely

BP_print5_270318_5.jpg
Mar 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

ComfortDelGro tells its cabbies to delete Uber app

BP_Changi_270318_65.jpg
Mar 27, 2018
Transport

Changi Airport's passenger traffic in February up 5.6% on CNY boost

Mar 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Stocks to watch: Datapulse, Tan Chong International, Ho Bee Land

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening