You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Merkel, Xi agree to work on steel overcapacity within G-20

Both leaders underscore the importance of multilateral cooperation on global trade
Mon, Mar 19, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Berlin

GERMAN Chancellor Angela Merkel and Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed overcapacity in world steel markets and agreed on Saturday to work on solutions within the framework of the G-20 group of industrialised nations, Merkel's spokesman said.

In a telephone discussion, the two newly re-elected leaders emphasised close ties between the two countries, both facing planned US steel and aluminium tariffs, and agreed to deepen their strategic partnership, Steffen Seibert said in a statement.

They also underscored the importance of multilateral cooperation on global trade, a pointed response to an accelerating shift away from multilateral action and institutions by the United States under President Donald Trump.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Chinese state news agency Xinhua said Mr Xi told Mrs Merkel that the two countries should "become advocates for new-type international relations" and become cooperation partners despite their ideological differences, with cooperation to be pushed forward within the framework of the Belt and Road initiative.

"China-Germany relations will steadily proceed far as long as they adhere to equality and mutual respect, understand and care for each other's core interests and major concerns, and properly control and handle their differences," Xinhua said, attributing the comments to Mr Xi.

US officials have said they will seek to work with "like-minded" countries at the Group of 20 finance leaders meeting in Argentina to push back against China's state subsidies and investment policies.

The Merkel-Xi call came amid tensions between the United States, Europe and China over US tariffs, and China's rejection of US legislation encouraging an exchange of officials between the US and Taiwan. China considers self-ruled and democratic Taiwan a wayward province ineligible for state-to-state relations.

Mrs Merkel and Mr Xi "discussed the problem of global overcapacities in the steel market and backed continued efforts to work toward solutions in the framework of the G-20 Global Forum (on Steel Excess Capacity)", Mr Seibert said, referring to a body initiated at the G-20 summit in Hangzhou, China, in 2016. "In this regard, they emphasised the importance of close multilateral cooperation on trade," he said.

Mr Trump has criticised both Germany and China for their trade surpluses with the United States since taking office in 2017.

Mrs Merkel on Saturday said Germany's trade surpluses were narrowing due to rising domestic demand, and the government would continue to try to support that trend.

German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier will visit Washington during the week to press for an exemption from US steel and aluminium tariffs as part of a broad push by the European Union to reverse the US sanctions.

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz will discuss the issue at the G-20 meeting in Argentina with US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

Mrs Merkel said on Friday that the planned US tariffs violated the principles of the World Trade Organization and the dispute should be resolved via talks if possible.

Mr Seibert said Mrs Merkel invited the Chinese government to visit Berlin for official government consultations, and Mr Xi also extended an invitation for Mrs Merkel to visit China. REUTERS

Government & Economy

Australian wildfires destroy homes, kill cattle as hundreds of people flee

New Zealand service activity index dips to 55.0 in February: BNZ

Claims Russia behind Skripal poisoning 'drivel, rubbish, nonsense': Putin

Call for closer Asean-Australia cybersecurity ties

Govts in region doing their best to help Myanmar re-establish stability in Rohingya refugee crisis: PM Lee

Maritime industry faces long journey going digital

Editor's Choice

BT_20180319_LKCBRE16TURN_3354853.jpg
Mar 19, 2018
Real Estate

CBRE plans 'living lab' for new tech at Paya Lebar showcase

BP_Jurong_190318_7.jpg
Mar 19, 2018
Energy & Commodities

New power options for Jurong consumers

BT_20180319_NRNEUFLOR_3345655.jpg
Mar 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Neuflor fights carpet rivals with on-demand 'smart tiles'

Most Read

1 Singapore non-oil exports fall 5.9% in February after 4 months of growth
2 Noble says it won't make payment on 2018 bonds
3 Hot stock: Oxley falls 4.5% after announcing share placement
4 En-bloc fever may be cooling
5 Bitcoin's 'death cross' looms as strategist eyes US$2,800
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180319_ASGASHUB13_3354846.jpg
Mar 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

Vibrant sector sees GasHub opt for Singapore instead of Australia listing

Mar 19, 2018
Companies & Markets

StarHub, Sunseap team up to enter open electricity market

BT_20180319_LKCBRE16TURN_3354853.jpg
Mar 19, 2018
Real Estate

CBRE plans 'living lab' for new tech at Paya Lebar showcase

BP_Lee Hsien Loong_190318_3.jpg
Mar 19, 2018
Government & Economy

Govts in region doing their best to help Myanmar re-establish stability in Rohingya refugee crisis: PM Lee

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening