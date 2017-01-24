You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Modi expected to cut taxes in Feb 1 budget

Move aims to boost consumption but risks loss of short-term revenue spurt
Tuesday, January 24, 2017 - 05:50

BT_20170124_KVINDIA24_2706307.jpg
Nihal Kothari, executive director at tax firm Khaitan and Co, says: "Economic growth is unlikely to accelerate in the near term on its own so in order to improve its credibility, the government will have to increase the demand for goods and services."
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

New Delhi

TAXES are anything but certain for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Faced with a slump in demand after his shock clampdown on cash, he's expected to lower taxes in the Feb 1 budget to spur consumption. The risk is that a cut will rob Mr Modi of a short-term revenue

Most Read

1 Fewer CNY savings deals as deposits pile up at banks
2 Car registrations jump 52%
3 14 financial institutions in Singapore to participate in debt consolidation plan
4 To all women who are independent
5 Ex-Deutsche Bank forex trader in Singapore admits cheating bank
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening