You are here
Modi expected to cut taxes in Feb 1 budget
Move aims to boost consumption but risks loss of short-term revenue spurt
New Delhi
TAXES are anything but certain for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Faced with a slump in demand after his shock clampdown on cash, he's expected to lower taxes in the Feb 1 budget to spur consumption. The risk is that a cut will rob Mr Modi of a short-term revenue
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg