You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Modi's cash ban hits US$1 trillion hidden economy

Many of the hardest-hit are workers in India's vast and intricate informal economy
Wednesday, December 21, 2016 - 05:50

BT_20161221_NAHINDIA21_2655061.jpg
Single households run about 96 per cent of the nation's unincorporated non-farm enterprises and only one per cent got loans from the government, latest data shows.
PHOTO: AFP

Mumbai

IN Prime Minister Narendra Modi's political base of Varanasi, Hinduism's holiest city, weaver Zainul Abedin stares at the uneven mud floor of his home. Behind him, more than a dozen handlooms lie idle.

Mr Abedin is part of the collateral damage of Mr Modi's Nov 8 decision to

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Just do it? Not for small Singapore retailers selling Nike gear
2 Ex-BSI banker Yvonne Seah gets 2 weeks' jail, S$10,000 fine
3 Serrano CEO declared bankrupt
4 SGD slips; Sibor, SOR higher following Fed hike
5 Singapore releases 5 confirmed sites, 10 reserve sites for sale in 1H 2017
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening