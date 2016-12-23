You are here
Modi's cash ban hits US$1 trillion hidden economy
Many of the hardest-hit are workers in India's vast and intricate informal economy
Mumbai
IN Prime Minister Narendra Modi's political base of Varanasi, Hinduism's holiest city, weaver Zainul Abedin stares at the uneven mud floor of his home. Behind him, more than a dozen handlooms lie idle.
Mr Abedin is part of the collateral damage of Mr Modi's Nov 8 decision to
