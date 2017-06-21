You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Momentum in Japan's economy may soon fizzle out, IMF warns

Expiration of fiscal support, lower expansion in foreign demand will reduce growth
Tuesday, June 20, 2017 - 05:50
by
btworld@sph.com.sg

BT_20170620_ARECON20_2942945.jpg
The IMF noted that the structural reforms under Abenomics have seen unemployment fall to record lows, with the job offer-to-applicants ratio at an all-time high, and data suggesting a steady increase in business and consumer confidence.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Tokyo

THE International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned on Monday that the sweet spot that the Japanese economy is now in - boosted chiefly by external demand and fiscal stimulus - may not last long unless bolder steps are taken to strengthen longer-term growth and inflation.

The recent

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Most Read

1 Lee Kuan Yew's final will was not drafted by Stamford Law: Lee Hsien Yang
2 More local law firms willing to take in trainees, but without pay
3 Lee Hsien Yang unhappy over delay and uncertainty in demolishing Oxley Road House: Goh Chok Tong
4 Lee Hsien Yang plans to leave Singapore
5 Lee Suet Fern steps down as Singapore managing partner of Morgan Lewis Bockius LLP
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening