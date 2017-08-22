You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Nafta nations say quick deal on table as inaugural talks end

Monday, August 21, 2017 - 11:49

[WASHINGTON] The US, Mexico and Canada ended the first round of talks on a new North American Free Trade Agreement saying they're committed to wrapping up the negotiations quickly with a far-reaching deal.

"While a great deal of effort and negotiation will be required in the coming months, Canada, Mexico and the United States are committed to an accelerated and comprehensive negotiation process that will upgrade our agreement and establish 21st century standards to the benefit of our citizens," the countries said in a statement Sunday, after five days of discussions in Washington.

The next round of negotiations is scheduled for Sept 1-5 in Mexico, with talks moving to Canada in late September and back to the US in October. Additional rounds are being planned "for the remainder of the year," the countries said.

The joint statement reinforces the notion that the three nations are seeking a quick deal before politics overtakes the agenda next year. Mexico will hold a general election next July, while US Congressional mid-terms are scheduled for November 2018.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The opening round got off to a tense start last week, when US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer served notice the US wouldn't accept a modest "tweaking" of a trade deal that President Donald Trump believes has failed Americans.

While US trade with its Nafta partners has more than tripled since the agreement took effect in 1994, Mr Trump blames the pact for gutting US manufacturing and sending factory jobs to Mexico.

Trade experts weren't surprised by the cautious sense of optimism in the joint statement.

"Despite good intentions, this Nafta renegotiation may be more akin to a lengthy process of couples therapy than a quick exercise in speed dating," said Chad Bown, a senior fellow at the Washington-based Peterson Institute of International Economics.

The vagueness and positive tone of the concluding statement has left open the possibility of the US settling its differences with Mexico and Canada, said Inu Manak, a visiting scholar at the Cato Institute in Washington. The challenging part of the negotiations will come later, when the negotiators turn to sensitive issues such as dispute-resolution systems and the rules of origin that dictate local-content requirements in products, she said.

Negotiating groups agreed to provide additional text, comments or counter-proposals in the next two weeks, according to the joint statement.

"The scope and volume of proposals during the first round of the negotiation reflects a commitment from all three countries to an ambitious outcome and reaffirms the importance of updating the rules governing the world's largest free trade area," according to the statement.

Mr Lighthizer said last week the US will seek improvements in a number of areas, including tighter rules of origin, stronger labour standards and protections against currency manipulation. Mr Trump has threatened to scrap the pact if he can't get the change he favours.

BLOOMBERG
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Government & Economy

US, South Korea begin computer-simulated drills

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Greek govt bond yields dip after Fitch upgrade

Moroccan suspect in Barcelona attack turned more conservative in past year: family

Centre to help Singapore, Chinese firms co-innovate launched in Guangzhou

Saudi plane for Qatari pilgrims waits on Doha for landing rights: airline

Editor's Choice

BT_20170821_UWPMLEE21_3045493.jpg
Aug 21, 2017
Government & Economy

Start life right, stay healthy and live smart

BT_20170821_LKPARKWEST21_3045324.jpg
Aug 21, 2017
Real Estate

Park West condo owners eye S$750m in third try at collective sale

BT_20170821_JQENT21OCMB_3045275.jpg
Aug 21, 2017
Technology

If you're thinking of starting a business venture - think again

Most Read

1 Park West condo owners eye S$750m in third try at collective sale
2 New international school aims to cut fees by 40%
3 In the Asia-Pacific, talent shortages will bite hardest in S'pore
4 If you're thinking of starting a business venture - think again
5 Start life right, stay healthy and live smart
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Turkey FTA.jpg
Aug 21, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore-Turkey FTA to come into force Oct 1, 2017: MTI

Normanton Park
Aug 21, 2017
Real Estate

Normanton Park enbloc sale launched: reserve price of S$800m or S$898 psf ppr

Turkey FTA.jpg
Aug 21, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

shp.JPG
Aug 21, 2017
Transport

Update: US destroyer arrives at Changi Naval Base; 10 sailors still missing

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening