You are here

Home > Government & Economy

New Year car torching, arrests up in France

Tue, Jan 02, 2018 - 6:29 AM

BRITAIN-NEWYEAR-SECURITY-222958.jpg
France saw a jump in arrests on New Year's Eve as well as an increase in the number of cars torched by vandals, a ritual among revellers in the country's high-rise suburbs.
PHOTO: AFP

[PARIS] France saw a jump in arrests on New Year's Eve as well as an increase in the number of cars torched by vandals, a ritual among revellers in the country's high-rise suburbs.

The number of vehicles set alight on the night of Dec 31 climbed from 935 a year ago to 1,031, while arrests rose from 456 to 510, the interior ministry said on Monday.

Violence also marred celebrations in the Paris suburb of Champigny-sur-Marne, where two police officers were attacked by a large group of people at a party.

French President Emmanuel Macron took to Twitter to denounce the "cowardly and criminal lynching of police officers doing their duty" and warned that the culprits would be "found and arrested".

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"I regret that incidents like yesterday can happen but overall people were able to enjoy New Year's eve in a peaceful manner," interior minister Gerard Collomb said Monday.

Some 140,000 security and emergency forces were deployed across France on New Year's Eve.

The country has been on alert following a wave of jihadist attacks that have killed 241 since 2015.

AFP

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Government & Economy

HDB resale flat prices drop 1.5% in 2017 after 0.2% dip in Q4: Flash data

At least nine dead in Brazil prison riot: report

Here's one city turning India's mountain of trash into cash

Singapore economy beats forecasts to expand 3.1% in Q4

Record-shattering US cold reaches Florida

N Korea's Kim 'open to dialogue' with S Korea, will only use nukes if threatened

Editor's Choice

2017-10-20T093231Z_1974347008_RC120B609360_RTRMADP_3_EMERGING-SWF-INVESTMENT.JPG
Jan 2, 2018
BT Outlook 2018
Stocks

Consumer stocks favoured as Goldilocks works her charms

BT_20180102_HUEY_3243640.jpg
Jan 2, 2018
BT Outlook 2018
Real Estate

Big property deals surge to 10-year high in 2017

BT_20180102_YEO_3243754.jpg
Jan 2, 2018
Banking & Finance

NTUC Income's digital investment gathers steam

Most Read

1 Growing fears of bubbles after 2017's frothy exuberance
2 Nascent property recovery has legs, but en bloc fever likely to abate
3 Creative Technology unit files patent complaints against Nintendo, Asus and 6 other companies
4 Gold soars toward largest annual gain since 2010 on US dollar boost
5 Is it immoral to buy stocks?
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

nz_skyline_02012018.jpg
Jan 2, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore economy beats forecasts to expand 3.1% in Q4

Jan 2, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble sets final price for sale of American ethanol unit at US$18.1m

condo 19473194 .jpg
Jan 2, 2018
Real Estate

Private home prices stage first full-year growth since 2013: URA flash estimates

Jan 2, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Chip Eng Seng, Oxley Holdings, KLW Holdings

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening