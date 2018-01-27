You are here
No new DPM to be appointed in next Cabinet reshuffle: PM Lee
He says a team is in place, but successor designation will depend on team dynamics, and this may not be imminent
New Delhi
SINGAPOREANS will have to wait a little longer to find out who their next prime minister is.
Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Friday that no new deputy prime ministers will be appointed during the Cabinet reshuffle due to take place after this year's Budget in
