You are here

Home > Government & Economy

North Korea: Facing limited options, Trump may choose sanctions

Monday, September 4, 2017 - 06:31

trump.jpg
Despite the US warning on Sunday of a "massive military response" to any threat from North Korea, the Trump administration has few good options to force the North to rein in its nuclear and missile programmes following Pyongyang's most powerful nuclear test yet.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] Despite the US warning on Sunday of a "massive military response" to any threat from North Korea, the Trump administration has few good options to force the North to rein in its nuclear and missile programmes following Pyongyang's most powerful nuclear test yet.

Its best hope may be to further expand its already wide-reaching economic sanctions against the North, hoping this new pain might finally bring Kim Jong-Un to show restraint.

A MILITARY STRIKE? UNLIKELY

North Korea's latest nuclear test does not seem to have altered the American equation, though it may have toughened US rhetoric. Defence Secretary Jim Mattis said Sunday that "any threat to the United States or its territories, including Guam or our allies, will be met with a massive military response".

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

And President Donald Trump tweeted earlier of the North Koreans that "they only understand one thing" - presumably force.

But experts said force has clear limits.

"There are no realistic military options in terms of striking North Korea, because doing so would likely spark a full-scale war," Mark Fitzpatrick, executive director for America of the International Institute for Strategic Studies, told AFP.

The North has massed powerful artillery units at the border of South Korea capable of wreaking immense destruction on Seoul, a city of 10 million just 55 kilometers away. An American strike against the North could thus spark a conflagration between the two Koreas that could spread quickly into a regional conflict.

"Before everyone goes nuts, a nuclear test by North Korea is a troubling development but does not change the nature of the challenge we face," tweeted Jon Wolfsthal, of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

"Such a test does not require a military response, which is good because we don't have any viable options."

APPLYING MILITARY PRESSURE

Without actually striking, the United States can increase its military pressure on Pyongyang. Before the North's latest nuclear test, the American and South Korean presidents had agreed to strengthen Seoul's missile capabilities - a way to bolster its dissuasive capacity.

"Viable military options include moves such as deploying additional assets to the region," Mr Fitzpatrick said.

"Note that South Korea now wants to consider redeploying US tactical nuclear weapons" - a move he called complicated but viable.

The US military withdrew all its tactical arms from South Korea 25 years ago.

Another form of pressure requires no weapons - the sort of bellicose rhetoric Mr Trump employed when he uttered his famous phrase about unleashing "fire and fury" on the North. On Sunday, Mr Mattis even evoked the possibility of the "total annihilation" of the North, should Pyongyang bring matters to a head.

But rhetoric, too, has its limits. During a lull late last month after Mr Trump's "fire and fury" comment, the US president said he thought Mr Kim was "starting to respect us," but days later the North sent a missile sailing over Japan.

And on Sunday came the test of a bomb more powerful than the one that destroyed Hiroshima.

AGAIN, ECONOMIC SANCTIONS

The American administration seemed on Sunday to be leaning toward economic sanctions.

"The United States is considering, in addition to other options, stopping all trade with any country doing business with North Korea," Mr Trump tweeted.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he would propose a series of tough economic sanctions for Mr Trump's consideration aimed at any country doing business with the North. He said he wanted to work with US allies and with China, which buys 90 per cent of all North Korean exports.

On Aug 22, the US announced sanctions against six individuals and 10 companies from Russia and China for doing business with the North.

The United States was behind the last set of United Nations sanctions against North Korea, adopted unanimously on August 6 by the Security Council, with the notable support of China and Russia. That seventh series of sanctions aimed to deprive the North of a billion dollars in revenues from sales of coal, iron and seafood.

The next step from the UN could be a full or partial petroleum embargo.

Another option mentioned by British officials at the UN: sanctions to require Russia and China to expel North Korean expatriate workers - an important revenue source for Pyongyang.

AFP

Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Government & Economy

Hong Kong, Singapore in talks to grab bigger share of derivatives business

'Blockbuster' WWII bomb forces evacuation of 60,000 in Frankfurt

Obama's letter to Trump: On the need to 'leave democracy strong'

US will launch 'massive military response' to North Korea threats: Mattis

Merkel wants to stop Turkey's EU membership talks

South Korea launch missile exercise after North Korea nuke test: Yonhap

Editor's Choice

BT_20170904_KRBLOC_3067074.jpg
Sep 4, 2017
Real Estate

Latest bout of en bloc sales could yield over 12,000 new homes

BT_20170904_JLICO21_3067781.jpg
Sep 4, 2017
Banking & Finance

Reining in cypherpunks and the wild token ride

taxi.jpg
Sep 4, 2017
Companies & Markets

In for a scary taxi ride

Most Read

1 Ipoh - sleepy foodie stopover wakes up to new potential
2 Rites of passage
3 Noble Group sells stake in JV to Australia-listed associate Aspire
4 Singapore, Japan investing more in each other
5 Keppel Land on the hunt for new chief
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20170904_KRBLOC_3067074.jpg
Sep 4, 2017
Real Estate

Latest bout of en bloc sales could yield over 12,000 new homes

land.jpg
Sep 4, 2017
Real Estate

Owners driven by fears of hike in GLS supply

BT_20170904_KRLEGSSS_3067766.jpg
Sep 4, 2017
Real Estate

En bloc surge has legs if pricing stays realistic

BT_20170904_LMXENBLOC_3067850.jpg
Sep 4, 2017
Real Estate

Too many deals, too few en bloc lawyers

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening