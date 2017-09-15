You are here

Home > Government & Economy

North Korea fires missile from Pyongyang over Japan

Friday, September 15, 2017 - 06:35

06205427.jpg
A file picture of the second test-fire of ICBM Hwasong-14 at an undisclosed location in North Korea, on July 28, 2017.
PHOTO: EPA

[SEOUL] North Korea early on Friday fired an unidentified missile eastward from the Sunan district in its capital, Pyongyang, South Korea's military said.

The South Korean and US militaries were analysing details of the launch, the South's Office of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

The missile has flown over Japan, Japan's NHK television said.

South Korea's presidential Blue House has called an urgent National Security Council meeting.

The North's launch comes a day after the North threatened to sink Japan and reduce the United States to "ashes and darkness"for supporting a UN Security Council resolution imposing new sanctions against it for its Sept 3 nuclear test.

The North previously launched a ballistic missile from Sunan on Aug 29 which flew over Japan's Hokkaido island and landed in the Pacific waters.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Government & Economy

Brazil prosecutor charges President Temer with corruption

Trump says to visit China, Japan, South Korea in November

Trump says he 'likes' Fed chair Yellen

More jobs ahead but growth likely to be subdued

Singapore must husband reserves carefully: Halimah

Najib and Trump pledge greater economic and security cooperation

Editor's Choice

Sep 15, 2017
Companies & Markets

Listing aspirant placed under JM amid controversial claims

w4.jpg
Sep 15, 2017
Government & Economy

More jobs ahead but growth likely to be subdued

BT_20170915_HALIMAH15_3086854.jpg
Sep 15, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore must husband reserves carefully: Halimah

Most Read

No contents
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

w4.jpg
Sep 15, 2017
Government & Economy

More jobs ahead but growth likely to be subdued

Sep 15, 2017
Companies & Markets

Listing aspirant placed under JM amid controversial claims

BT_20170915_NEWPIC_3086968.jpg
Sep 15, 2017
Real Estate

Pine Grove owners expect at least S$1.65b in 3rd en bloc sale bid

BT_20170915_HALIMAH15_3086854.jpg
Sep 15, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore must husband reserves carefully: Halimah

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening