North Korea says nuclear programme completed after new ICBM test

[SEOUL] North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his regime's nuclear programme is completed after firing a missile that put the entire US in range.

North Korea "successfully" fired a new Hwasong-15 missile with improved technology, according to an announcement read on state-run television on Wednesday. Kim gave the order to test fire the missile, state-run Korean Central News Agency said.

"After watching the successful launch of the new type ICBM Hwasong-15, Kim Jong Un declared with pride that now we have finally realised the great historic cause of completing the state nuclear force, the cause of building a rocket power," KCNA said.

BLOOMBERG