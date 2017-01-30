NTU, NUS rise in FT's ranking of global MBA programmes

Both NTU and NUS have climbed up in the 2017 ranking, from 29th and 32nd positions respectively in 2016.

FOR the second year in a row, Insead - a graduate business school with a Singapore campus - has topped the Financial Times' annual global ranking of Master of Business Administration (MBA) programmes.

Nanyang Technological University's (NTU) Nanyang Business School was ranked 24th in the latest ranking just released, jointly with Duke University's Fuqua School of Business.

Just below them was National University of Singapore (NUS) Business School, in 26th position.

Both NTU and NUS have climbed up in the 2017 ranking, from 29th and 32nd positions respectively in 2016.

In the 2017 ranking, Stanford Graduate School of Business was in second position, and Wharton School of University of Pennsylvania in third place. Harvard Business School was fourth.

FT ranked the top 100 full-time global MBA programmes.

The average weighted annual salary three years after graduation for Nanyang Business School's MBA graduates is US$126,218 while that of an NUS Business School MBA graduate is US$131,760. In terms of offering good value for money, Nanyang Business School came in 26th globally, while NUS Business School was 33rd.