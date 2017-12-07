NZ wholesales sales rise 1.1% in Q3

New Zealand seasonally adjusted wholesale sales climbed 1.1 per cent in the third quarter, its sixth rise in a row, Statistics New Zealand data showed on Thursday.

[WELLINGTON] New Zealand seasonally adjusted wholesale sales climbed 1.1 per cent in the third quarter, its sixth rise in a row, Statistics New Zealand data showed on Thursday.

Growth had eased a little from the previous quarter when sales grew 1.6 per cent as vehicle parts fell 3.6 per cent.

Actual wholesale sales were 6.2 per cent higher than the same quarter a year ago.

Those gains were led by groceries and alcohol, which jumped 2.8 per cent from the previous quarter.

