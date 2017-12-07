NZ wholesales sales rise 1.1% in Q3

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
[WELLINGTON] New Zealand seasonally adjusted wholesale sales climbed 1.1 per cent in the third quarter, its sixth rise in a row, Statistics New Zealand data showed on Thursday.
Growth had eased a little from the previous quarter when sales grew 1.6 per cent as vehicle parts fell 3.6 per cent.
Actual wholesale sales were 6.2 per cent higher than the same quarter a year ago.
Those gains were led by groceries and alcohol, which jumped 2.8 per cent from the previous quarter.
REUTERS
