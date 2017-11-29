You are here
OECD sees growth peaking at 8-year high next year as investment lags and debt builds
Global economy is on course to grow 3.6% this year before reaching 3.7% in 2018, policy forum says in latest outlook; euro area seen outpacing US, Japanese expansion
Paris
GLOBAL economic growth is set to peak at an eight-year high next year as uninspiring investment and increasingly dangerous debt levels limit room for further improvement, the OECD said on Tuesday.
The global economy is on course to grow 3.6 per cent this year before reaching
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg