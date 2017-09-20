You are here

Home > Government & Economy

Online reactions to Singapore Grand Prix renewal largely positive: Meltwater

Wed, Sep 20, 2017 - 12:16 PM
nishar@sph.com.sg@Nisha_BT

Formula one 20315704 .jpg
Meltwater analysed online reactions in the lead-up and during the F1 weekend between Sept 13-18 and found that 76 per cent of reactions to the last-minute deal were positive.
PHOTO: AFP

THE four-year renewal of the Singapore Grand Prix was well-received online by the majority of Singaporeans, according to a global media intelligence firm Meltwater, which tracked reactions on the Internet.

Last Friday, Singapore announced it was extending its contract to remain a Formula 1 venue until 2021.

Meltwater analysed online reactions in the lead-up and during the F1 weekend between Sept 13-18 and found that 76 per cent of reactions to the last-minute deal were positive, while 23 per cent remained neutral. One per cent reacted negatively to the news. Meltwater looked at channels such as forums, Twitter and Instagram.

"In general, the Singapore F1 Race generates a huge amount of interest across social media, but the renegotiated deal by organisers and the Singapore government further bolstered buzz, reaching record levels this year," said Neil Brennan, area director for Meltwater Japan and South-east Asia.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Despite his dramatic exit early in the race following a crash, Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel scored higher mentions than any other driver, accounting for 37 per cent of social media chatter. Grand Prix winner Lewis Hamilton came in second with a social media score of 36 per cent, said Meltwater.

Editor's Choice

2017-07-19T093611Z_690916341_RC13D244BEF0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-BUSINESS.JPG
Sep 20, 2017
Companies & Markets

SGX carrots for good compliance? One idea mooted is fast-track approval

BT_20170920_JUTOYS20_3093366.jpg
Sep 20, 2017
Consumer

Toys 'R' Us files for bankruptcy protection in US

BT_20170920_SIAS20_3093489.jpg
Sep 20, 2017
Companies & Markets

BT journalists win SIAS top and special awards

Most Read

1 Hot Stock: ComfortDelGro stock falls after losing tender to rival SMRT
2 Property agents face prospect of tech takeover
3 Strong rebound expected for small car COE premium
4 Taking stock three years after oil rout
5 Stocks to watch: Sembcorp Marine, IPC, Rowsley
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

gpisw1200917.jpg
Sep 20, 2017
Government & Economy

Electronics manufacturing roadmap eyes 2,100 new jobs, S$22b in value-add by 2020: Iswaran

Sep 20, 2017
Government & Economy

Temasek leads US$300m investment in electric scooter maker

Sep 20, 2017
Government & Economy

GIC-led Greystar completes Monogram purchase for total transaction value of US$4.4b

Sep 20, 2017
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: ASTI shares up 22.5% amid advanced talks to divest STI Group

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening