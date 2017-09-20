Online reactions to Singapore Grand Prix renewal largely positive: Meltwater

Meltwater analysed online reactions in the lead-up and during the F1 weekend between Sept 13-18 and found that 76 per cent of reactions to the last-minute deal were positive.

THE four-year renewal of the Singapore Grand Prix was well-received online by the majority of Singaporeans, according to a global media intelligence firm Meltwater, which tracked reactions on the Internet.

Last Friday, Singapore announced it was extending its contract to remain a Formula 1 venue until 2021.

Meltwater analysed online reactions in the lead-up and during the F1 weekend between Sept 13-18 and found that 76 per cent of reactions to the last-minute deal were positive, while 23 per cent remained neutral. One per cent reacted negatively to the news. Meltwater looked at channels such as forums, Twitter and Instagram.

"In general, the Singapore F1 Race generates a huge amount of interest across social media, but the renegotiated deal by organisers and the Singapore government further bolstered buzz, reaching record levels this year," said Neil Brennan, area director for Meltwater Japan and South-east Asia.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Despite his dramatic exit early in the race following a crash, Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel scored higher mentions than any other driver, accounting for 37 per cent of social media chatter. Grand Prix winner Lewis Hamilton came in second with a social media score of 36 per cent, said Meltwater.